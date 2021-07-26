BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey is expected to announce Monday the launch of a pilot program making the MBTA 28 bus route fare free.

This pilot program is part of an initiative to make public transportation more accessible to low-income riders.

Reduced or free fare for low-income T riders has gained support among the six mayoral candidates and hundreds of Boston residents.

