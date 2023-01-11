Jenny Loves Me! Free One-Night Performance

Date: Thursday, January 19

Time: 7:30pm

Location: The Huntington at the Calderwood Pavilion, 527 Tremont Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-performance-of-michael-levins-jenny-loves-me-tickets-488146217477?aff=erelexpmlt

Jenny Loves Me!, a critically acclaimed one-man show telling the story of a Jewish mom escaping Nazi Germany to find a better life in America, returns for a free one-night-only performance in Boston at The Huntington. It features 11 original songs, which tell the story of his mother Jenny’s life, capturing the good and the bad over the years – escape from Europe, meeting and marrying her husband, coping with alcoholism in the family, the murder of her father, the career limitations placed on women of her era, rebuilding her life after a painful divorce, and the realities of living with Alzheimer’s. New York Times best-selling author and Brighton resident Michael Levin is the creator of Jenny Loves Me!, writing, composing and performing in the show that is inspired by his mother’s resilience and courage. The performance will also serve as a fundraiser for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as Levin prepares to run his 10th Boston Marathon.

First Day Hikes Cape Cod

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 6:45am-3:00pm

Location: Various locations across Cape Cod (Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Falmouth, Harwich, Orleans, and Wellfleet/Truro), MA

More Info: https://blt.org/news/firstdayhikescc

A unique one-day regional celebration featuring 11 free special walks, talks, and hikes in across Cape Cod providing a range of opportunities for families, children, residents, and visitors to get outside and explore on the first day of the new year. On January 1, 2023, ten local nonprofit conservation organizations representing the towns of Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Falmouth, Harwich, Orleans, and Wellfleet/Truro will offer free First Day Hikes starting at sunrise and lasting throughout the day. Programs include sunrise salutes, history talks, family activities, and more.

Oshogatsu Celebration

Date: Sunday, January 15

Time: 9:30am-11:30am; 2:00pm-4:00pm

Location: Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.japanfestivalboston.org/oshogatsu-boston-childrens-museum/

Come with the family to celebrate Oshogatsu – the Japanese New Year! They will be showcasing the traditions surrounding the Japanese New Year with live performances, food, and demonstrations. Enjoy special activities, including chado tea ceremony demonstration with Urasenke Boston, Shishimai Lion Dance with Ako and Steve, and more!

Marketing Metrics: Create an Effective Strategy in 2023

Date: Wednesday, January 18

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: Northeastern University, 360 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.amaboston.org/event/marketing-metrics-create-an-effective-strategy-in-2023/

Gain the expertise you need to be a marketing data whiz! Marketing metrics are all the buzz as marketers across sectors strive to use data. Getting started with being smarter about your data can be intimidating – but it won’t be after hearing from our industry panelists. How can we use data to understand our customers better? How can small businesses know the right direction to grow, who their best customers will be, and how to get to them? How can nonprofits use data to reach a wider audience, fundraise more, and connect with their communities? Join experts from the industry, small businesses, startups, and nonprofits to explore the ways that marketers today can use simple data tools to leverage analytics to optimize marketing and create more effective campaigns.

Moby-Dick Marathon

Date: Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 8

Time: Varies

Location: New Bedford Whaling Museum, 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, MA

More Info: https://www.whalingmuseum.org/program/moby-dick-marathon-2023/

The 27th Moby-Dick Marathon is returning to the New Bedford Whaling Museum, bringing together thousands of scholars, students, local families, visitors, and Melville superfans for a unique 25-hour read-a-thon of Herman Melville’s literary masterpiece. The main event begins on Saturday — the highlight of which will be opening reader Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress Taylor Schilling, who will conduct the signature high noon opening chapter read with the three famous words “Call Me Ishmael” — and continues for twenty-five hours of live reading through Sunday.

Young Artists’ Learning to Draw for Life Class

Date: Thursdays through January

Time: 4:00pm-5:30pm

Location: First Parish in Wayland, 225 Boston Post Road, Wayland, MA

More Info: https://artswayland.com/pages/young-artists-learning-to-draw-for-life-2023

Local drawing teacher, artist, and printmaker, Mei-Ling Ellerman, will offer her popular beginner drawing course Learning to Draw For Life for children ages 9-13 through Arts Wayland. The class size is limited to 6 students so that Mei-Ling can give ample attention and feedback to each student throughout each class. The course will start teaching the children the fundamental principles, techniques, skills, and confidence they need to draw for life.

Small Acts, Big Impacts: A Day of Service

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm

Location: Discovery Museum, 177 Main Street, Acton, MA

More Info: https://www.discoveryacton.org/events-programs/small-acts-big-impacts-day-service

Join the Discovery Museum for MLK Day as we engage in small acts of service to benefit our neighbors. Make a welcome card for and help collect “Friendship Basket” supplies to support the Refugee and Immigrant Assistance Center, an organization dedicated to providing comprehensive services to refugees, asylees, and immigrants in Massachusetts. Friendship baskets are given to elderly or families with young children as a way to help them receive supplies that might otherwise cause a financial burden while also welcoming them into their new community. Check our website for most needed items.

Julia Robinson Boston Math Festival

Date: Saturday, January 7

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm

Location: John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center, 900 Boylston Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://jrmf.org/events/boston-math-festival/

Young math lovers and families–immerse yourselves in the beauty of numbers! The Festival will take place on the final day of the largest annual mathematics gathering in the world, the 2023 Joint Mathematics Meetings (JMM). A Julia Robinson Math Festival (JRMF) features a variety of fun math activities, including puzzles, games, and arts and crafts. Activities at the festival will be designed for students from kindergarten through high school. The Festival is named for Julia Robinson, a renowned American mathematician of the early-mid 20th century. “The ultimate goal of a math festival is to have students leave being able to say ‘I enjoy math’ and ‘I feel confident in math,’” she said.

Move For The Movement (American Cancer Society)

Date: Saturday, January 14 & Sunday, January 15

Time: 12:00pm & 6:00pm (both days)

Location: J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, Andover High School, 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover, MA

More Info: https://www.move4tm.org/event-info

Move for the Movement is a fun and lively non-competitive dance exhibition that brings together some of the most talented dancers and choreographers in New England to raise money for the American Cancer Society. In the summer of 2012, Rose Flynn, a breast cancer survivor and avid Dance Mom from Haverhill, decided she would host a fun dance event as a way to raise money for important cancer research and treatments for those diagnosed with cancer. M4TM provides a way for dance companies/studios to share their passion for dance, raise money by donating their time/talents and help raise cancer awareness in the community in a fun and positive environment. All proceeds in 2023 will fund programs which provide transportation to & from treatment for cancer patients in Massachusetts.