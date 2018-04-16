Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi surges to win men’s Boston Marathon

Evans Chebet, of Kenya, leads Yuki Kawauchi, of Japan, as the men's elite field of runners compete in the 122nd Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Ashland, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) – Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi (YOO-kee KA-wa-oo-chee) surged with a mile to go to overtake Geoffrey Kirui to win the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Kawauchi crossed the finish line in an unofficial time of 2:15:58. He becomes the first Japanese man to win Boston since 1987, when Seko Toshihiko won the title.

Kawauchi said through an interpreter that the wind and cold were the “best conditions possible” for the race.

Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui was second in 2:18:20, followed by American Shadrack Biwott in 2:18:35.

It is the first major title for Kawauchi.

Kawauchi sprinted out to an early lead before falling back. He surged several times during the race.

