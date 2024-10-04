BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who allegedly stabbed workers at a Plymouth McDonald’s in May will continue to be held without bail until his trial, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Jared Ravizza, 26, pleaded not guilty to a handful of charges Friday in Brockton Superior Court, including assault with the intent to murder, the office said.

Prosecutors cited the threat they believe Ravizza would pose to the public if he was released before his trial.

On May 25, Ravizza allegedly drove to a McDonald’s at a rest stop on Route 3 in Plymouth. Prosecutors said he stopped his car in the drive-thru and got out to urinate. The woman in the car behind him yelled at him before he pulled up to the window, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Ravizza then stabbed the employee at the window and drove off with his food. A short time later, he allegedly returned to the restaurant on foot and stabbed another employee behind the counter before leaving again, according to prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, prior to the McDonald’s incident, Ravizza stabbed and killed his 70-year-old roommate and a dog at their home in Connecticut. Police said they found the victim and the dog outside the home, along with large pools of blood inside.

Prosecutors said Ravizza also stabbed children at the AMC movie theater in Braintree. Police arrested him on May 25 in Sandwich after he crashed his car.

Ravizza pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count each of assault to murder and indecent exposure.

He is slated to return to court Nov. 19.

