TAMPA, Fla. (WHDH) — Deputies rescued a scared and confused raccoon whose head got stuck in a plastic bottle in the parking lot of their District One office.

Deputies of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tried catching the young raccoon as it ran into parking stops and the curb.

The wild animal eventually climbed into a tree with the bottle still stuck on his head.

One deputy climbed the tree and nudged the raccoon until it fell off a branch and onto a sheet deputies were holding below.

Another deputy was able to pull the bottle off the animal’s head before it ran away.

The sheriff’s office says teamwork helped making this “jarring” rescue possible.

