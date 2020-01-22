Jarring video shows Leominster High School student slap another teen in class

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking video shows a student walk into a Leominster High School classroom and blindside a fellow student.

Another student records as a 15-year-old sophomore walks into the math classroom and smacks 14-year-old Hunter Gallant in the face, drawing blood.

“I had my headphones in, I had a pencil in my hand. I was just doing my homework and next thing you know he comes in and hits me,” Gallant said. “Everything just kinda rang for a second and I got back up.”

The freshman said the incident stems from a feud between friend groups.

Though he was caught off guard, Gallant said what really surprised him about the attack was how quickly the video went viral on social media.

“It had a couple thousand views – probably around 10,000,” he said. “Next thing you know it got taken down.”

Leominster police say they have a copy of the video and have charged the teen who slapped Hunter with assault and battery.

Their names have not been release due to their age.

Authorities confirm the school is suspending him and disciplining the student who captured the incriminating video.

“It killed me to see the video,” Hunter’s mom said.

She cannot believe that someone would record the attack rather than stop it.

“It was clearly premeditated since someone was videotaping it,” she explained.

Thankfully, Hunter was not seriously injured and did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Now, Hunter says he is not angry or embarrassed that so many people say the attack.

“He came up from behind and hit me so if anything it makes him look bad not me,” he said.

He was back in school on Wednesday to meet with school officials and continue with his classwork.

