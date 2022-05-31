BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors in a Boston courtroom weighed final arguments in a fatal kidnapping case but did not reach a verdict after closing arguments Tuesday.

Prosecutors made their final case against Louis Coleman, who is accused of kidnapping leading to death, saying he gave Jassy Correia a ride after leaving a nightclub in 2019 and then killed her. Correia’s body was found in a suitcase in Coleman’s car four days after she disappeared.

Prosecutors showed video of Correa getting in Coleman’s car that night, as well as video of him carrying her body into his apartment, and displayed evidence of a struggle in his car. Coleman’s attorneys said the struggle was a back-and-forth fight, and argued prosecutors did not prove kidnapping or murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury resumes deliberations Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)