Jaws of Life used after person pinned by vehicle at car wash

ONSET, Mass. (WHDH) — Fire officials say crews were forced to use The Jaws of Life Thursday after a person was left pinned under a vehicle at a car wash in Onset.

Crews responded around 2 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck at a car wash at 3083 Cranberry Highway and found a man under a car.

After crews were able to free the man, he was taken to an area hospital. The severity of his injuries is not clear.

Officials say the believe the man was an employee at the car wash.

No additional details were immediately available.

