Jaws of Life used to remove driver from mangled vehicle that hit home, cars in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to remove a driver from a mangled vehicle that had hit a home and several parked cars in Quincy late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 115 Water St. just after 11 p.m. found a 2005 Jeep Liberty had struck a home, causing minor damage, and then several parked cars, according to Quincy police.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as a 29-year-old man, was partially ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The Quincy Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free the driver before he was transported to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, a 26-year-old man, was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Lauren Lambert at 617-745-5726.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)