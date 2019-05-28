CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to rescue a driver trapped in the cab of a rolled over tractor-trailer in Chicopee Tuesday morning.

Springfield and Chicopee firefighters responding to Interstate 91 northbound near exit 12 around 5 a.m. found the tractor-trailer rolled over across all three lanes of the highway.

The driver was extricated from the cab and taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries, Springfield fire officials said.

Authorities have shut down the northbound side of the highway.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

