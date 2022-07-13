(CNN) — Mourners are set to gather Wednesday for the funeral of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man shot as he fled from police officers trying to stop him for an alleged traffic violation in Akron, Ohio.

Walker’s funeral is scheduled to be held 1 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theater. The funeral will be open to the public and a livestream will be available, according to the family’s attorneys. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., they told a news conference on Monday.

Walker was unarmed at the time he was killed, Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett told reporters at a news conference earlier this month. A gun was found in Walker’s vehicle after the shooting, police said, and officers said Walker fired a gun from his vehicle during the car chase.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said Tuesday no city officials will be in attendance at the funeral.

“We don’t want to be any sort of distraction to Jayland and the mourning and the grief that his family is feeling,” Horrigan said.

Akron has faced multiple nights of protests since Walker, 25, was shot and killed by police officers at the end of an 18-minute vehicle and foot chase on June 27.

Police body camera footage released on July 3 showed multiple officers firing their weapons at Walker, with gunshots continuing even after he appeared to be on the ground.

The city has implemented several curfews following the July 3 release of the footage and at least in one instance used tear gas to disperse of protestors.

Walker’s family has called for an end to what they say have been “aggressive, violent tactics” used by the police against protesters and for the curfew to be lifted.

They have also called for any demonstrations to be peaceful.

“We thank all the supporters from around the country and internally that have come to support us. And we’re still saying what we said in the beginning — that we want it to be done in a non-violent way,” family spokesman Pastor Robert DeJournett said Monday.

“But you know, that’s a two-way street … We are angry, we’re hurting, and people should be able to demonstrate in a non-violent way and that goes for our police department too because … they should be acting in a non-violent way as well.”

On Monday, Mayor Dan Horrigan said the hours covered by the curfew would be reduced.

Horrigan said the city supported peaceful demonstrations, but that there had been some property damage, public safety concerns, and threats, including those made to himself and his family.

