BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Jaylen Brown opened up about a bold break-in at his mother’s house.

The attempted robbery happened Sunday, while Brown was playing away from home.

“It’s been a tough week,” Brown said. “Obviously my mother’s security is of utmost importance to me and that has been compromised.”

Police said a window was broken, but it appears nothing was taken and no one was hurt, but two people were home at the time.

“To go through that experience, people still in there, still in the crib and stuff like that make you think about some things differently,” Brown said. “The Celtics have brought in information for us to kind of figure it out and make sure we can do our job when we travel and stuff. I know it’s been going on in different parts of the world and different parts of the US where things have happened to athletes.”

Several professional athletes have dealt with break-ins recently, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Last month, leagues including the NBA and NFL sent out a warning to teams about an FBI briefing that connected many burglaries of athletes to transnational South American theft groups that appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes’ homes on game days.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out if the crime at Brown’s mother’s home in connected.

“Thank God nothing serious or physical or threatening happened,” Brown said. “And the fact that it could have kind of just lingers in your mind.”

