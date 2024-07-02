BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Jaylen Brown was reunited Tuesday with the ring he lost during the championship parade in Boston last month.

Brown took to Instagram on June 22, the day after the parade, to offer a reward for his branded “7uice” ring he lost along the parade route.

On Tuesday, Brown posted on X to thank two people who returned his ring about a week and a half later.

“Got it back thank you to Luke and Adi,” Brown wrote. “I’ll see you courtside at the [ring] ceremony.”

Got it back thank you to Luke and Adi I’ll see you courtside at the 💍 ceremony pic.twitter.com/ull3D7WgBV — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 2, 2024

