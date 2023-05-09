BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics player Jayson Tatum recently got some superstar support as the Celtics continue their playoff run in the form of a gifted signed jersey from Patriots legend Tom Brady.

“I love watching you play,” reads a message written on the jersey.

Brady had years of experience in the playoffs, racking up Super Bowl titles and other postseason victories over the years in New England. Now, he’s also wishing Tatum good luck.

The Celtics are currently tied 2-2 in their second round series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tip-off for Game Five is set for Tuesday night at the TD Garden.

