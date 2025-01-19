BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash overnight that sent a Jeep through a fence near the Boston Public Garden.

Crews responding to the crash at the corner of Arlington and Beacon streets found the vehicle through a fence and against a building, according to Boston police.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)