TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A motorist was injured Friday when a tree toppled over and crushed their jeep in Tewksbury.

Winds from a powerful nor’easter knocked the tree down on East Street.

Police say the driver was taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The street is closed. Crews are working to clear the scene.

