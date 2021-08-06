MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Jeep got stuck on rocks by a lighthouse in Mattapoisett on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle in the water at Ned’s Point Lighthouse found a Jeep stuck on the rocks by the ocean.

All occupants were able to get out of the car before the arrival of first responders, according to Mattapoisett Fire Rescue.

Crews worked to remove the Jeep from the rocks.

