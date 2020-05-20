Jeep slams through front door of Danvers home, comes to rest in living room

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) – A motorist behind the wheel of a Jeep slammed through the front door of a condo in Danvers on Wednesday and came to rest in the living room, narrowly missing the homeowner, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building on Garden Street around 12:30 p.m. found a Jeep that crashed through the front of a townhome in a condominium community, according to authorities.

The man driving the vehicle was said to be conscious when responders found him.

He was taken to Beverly Hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

The homeowner, 35-year-old Qimiet Zou, was just six feet away from the Jeep. Fortunately, he was not hurt.

“I turned around and said, ‘Oh, there’s an SUV in my living room,’” Zou said.

Aerial footage showed a gaping hole where the front door once was and debris scattered all over the property.

The condominium has since been deemed inhabitable and the SUV was towed out of the rubble.

An investigation remains ongoing.

BREAKING: a Jeep slams through the front door of a #Danvers condo and ends up lodged inside the living room. The homeowner was just feet away. #7news pic.twitter.com/H3T9yHiCcv — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) May 20, 2020

