FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Jeep went smashing through a Seven-Eleven on Main Street in Falmouth Monday.

Video shows that Jeep behind the two shattered windows of the storefront.

Two people were inside the car at the time of the crash but no one was hurt.

There has been no word on the cause of the crash.

