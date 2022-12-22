(CNN) — Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has appointed Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Jeffries’ decision, announced Tuesday, was ratified by the full Democratic caucus in a closed-door meeting two days later.

In a DCCC statement, Jeffries referred to DelBene as a “battle-tested” lawmaker who “brings to the DCCC role a sharp political instinct, proven fundraising ability as well as serious management and operational experience inside and outside government.”

Jeffries’ statement noted that DelBene, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, recently held key leadership roles at the DCCC, the campaign arm of House Democrats. She served as finance co-chair in the 2018 cycle and as co-chair of the committee’s Frontline program for vulnerable incumbents in the 2020 cycle.

“I’m ready to get to work with our new leadership team and all corners of our Caucus to win back the House Majority,” DelBene said in the DCCC statement.

Two lawmakers — California Reps. Ami Bera and Tony Cárdenas — also wanted the spot as DCCC chair, but party leaders ultimately decided they needed to elevate a woman to the role, sources told CNN.

DelBene, who represents a district north of Seattle, is the outgoing chair of the New Democrat Coalition, made up mostly of pro-business Democrats, including lawmakers representing swing districts.

She succeeds New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who lost reelection to his Lower Hudson Valley seat last month.

The House Democratic caucus adopted an amendment during a closed-door meeting last month that allows the leader to appoint the chair of the DCCC instead of the position being an elected one. The amendment was originally proposed by DelBene, as well as Reps. Brad Schneider of Illinois and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin.

This story and headline have been updated.

