(CNN) — The Jelly Belly founder is pulling off a Willy Wonka-style treasure hunt.

Ahead of his retirement, David Klein is launching a Gold Ticket contest, where one lucky winner gets their very own candy factory.

The gold tickets are in the form of necklaces, with a verification code on them.

They are hidden in secret locations across the United States.

Klein, who no longer owns Jelly Belly, says he is giving away a “candyman kitchens” in Florida to one grand prize winner.

Other winners will get $5,000.

It costs about $50 to receive a riddle to play.

