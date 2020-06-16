Jellyfish sightings causing concerns for Mass. beachgoers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent uptick in jellyfish sightings is causing concerns for Massachusetts beachgoers as the official start of summer rapidly approaches.

A family in South Boston told 7NEWS that they stumbled upon a red jellyfish in the sand on Monday. They believe the creature was a lion’s mane, which is the largest known species of jellyfish in the world.

“I suppose I should be a bit more concerned,” Siobhan D’Arcy said. “We’ll be keeping an eye out for them for sure.”

Purple flags were raised at Nahant Beach over the weekend to warn of dangerous marine animals after a gigantic lion’s mane was spotted in the water.

The lion’s mane can grow to be more than 8 feet wide with tentacles more than 100 feet long.

“They are very stingy, so this is a jelly that has 1,000 or more tentacles,” said Chris Doller of the New England Aquarium. “They can get really, really long.”

The particular species of jellyfish are not life-threatening, but their sting can be debilitating for those who are more sensitive.

“A quick finger touch is probably not going to be so bad, but if you swim into one, like I said, there are a lot of tentacles there and you’re going to feel some burning,” Doller said.

The D’Arcy family said they plan to play it safe around the water this summer.

Doller noted that the lion’s mane is commonly found in the water off New England, although the larger ones typically don’t show up so early in the season.

