CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jellyfish sightings in Chatham has prompted the closure of two popular Cape Cod beaches.

Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish washed on shore at Harding’s Beach and Ridgevale Beach.

The jellyfish’s sting is rarely deadly but can be very painful to people. No one was stung at either beach, but officials are asking would-be beachgoers to adhere to any “no swimming” signs until further notice.

