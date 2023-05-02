MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hollywood star Jennifer Coolidge recently surprised a group of local high school performers, sending a good luck message to the cast of Marblehead High School’s production of Legally Blonde The Musical before they took the stage.

Coolidge, who is originally from Norwell, starred in the movie adaptation of Legally Blonde in 2001 and got word of Marblehead’s show through a friend.

“My family, we grew up kind of in LA and we’ve always kinda been family friends with Jennifer,” said Marblehead High senior Chloe Curtis, who played Elle in Marblehead’s show. “When we found out that the musical was Legally Blonde, she was just the first person that popped into my head.”

Coolidge had originally planned to come to the show herself but had to cancel due to her busy schedule.

Instead, she sent a personal video wishing the show’s cast and crew the best of luck.

When Marblehead High Theater Director Andrew Scoglio saw the message, he was speechless.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Scoglio said.

Students like Georgia Lloyd, who took on Coolidge’s character, said she was guided in her own performance by the actress’ example.

“She was such an inspiration, and no one could do that part better than her,” Lloyd said. “But I definitely re-watched her performance many times.”

As many of Marblehead High’s performers took their final bow on their high school stage with this weekend’s show, they said Coolidge’s career makes a life in the arts seem more possible and her words of encouragement make the future more bright.

“The whole tunnel of actually being able to make it and get there has just become so much brighter,” Chloe Curtis said. “She is a huge part of that”

“Just one last thing, one last thing!” Coolidge said toward the end of her video message. “Bend and snap!”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)