Jennifer Eagan is a 7News general assignment reporter. She joined 7News in June of 2013.

Jennifer came to 7News from New England Cable News where she worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Her reporting led to the first video of James “Whitey” Bulger being recorded in decades when the mob boss landed at Logan Airport. She also covered the arrest of a hospital worker in New Hampshire who was accused of infecting patients with Hepatitis C, stories for which she was nominated for an Emmy.

Jennifer received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College. A native of Massachusetts, she loves exploring new places in New England and learning more about the history of the area.

