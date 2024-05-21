DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jennifer McCabe returned to the witness stand in the ongoing Karen Read murder trial Tuesday, sitting for cross examination after initial testimony on Friday and a long weekend away from Norfolk Superior Court.

McCabe’s husband, Matthew, finished his testimony on Friday. Jennifer took the stand next and finished direct examination with Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally moments before court adjourned for the day.

After a day off from court proceedings on Monday, Jennifer was expected to face an intense cross examination from Read’s defense team.

The McCabes were at a party at the home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Fairview Road in Canton the night Boston police officer John O’Keefe died. The next morning, Jennifer was one of the women who, along with Read, found O’Keefe unresponsive in a snowbank outside the home.

Prosecutors claim Read, who was dating O’Keefe, killed her boyfriend by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at the party after a night of drinking.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Alberts’ house.

In its theory, the defense has claimed the McCabes were involved in a cover-up after O’Keefe’s death, which the McCabes have denied.

Read greeted by supporters as she returns to courthouse

Read reentered the courthouse in Dedham moments before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Under sunny skies, she was greeted by a crowd of supporters holding signs.

A fixture of Read’s high-profile trial, supporters have been ordered to stay outside a 200-foot buffer zone around Norfolk Superior Court, itself. Judge Beverly Cannone first ordered the buffer zone in an effort to limit jurors and witnesses from being influenced by demonstrators’ messages. The state Supreme Judicial Court on May 2 upheld Cannone’s order, ruling that the buffer zone could remain in place.

As a fourth week of trial proceedings got underway Tuesday, the day’s crowd of supporters outside the buffer zone still numbered more than a dozen.

Defense expected to focus on Google search from Jennifer McCabe

Jennifer on Friday described frantic moments as she and Read searched for O’Keefe after Read woke up and could not find her boyfriend on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

Jennifer said Read told her she and O’Keefe had got into a fight and she left him at the bar where the couple was spending time on Jan. 28.

Jennifer said Read on multiple occasions in-person and in phone calls screamed “Did I hit him?”

Once they found O’Keefe’s body, Jennifer said, she heard Read tell an EMT “I hit him.”

As first responders were moving O’Keefe to the ambulance, Jennifer said, she Googled “How long does it take to die in the cold?”

Jennifer said she made the search at Read’s request after they found O’Keefe.

As cross examination got underway, though, Jennifer’s search and its timing were expected to be a focus for the defense.

Jennifer remained on the stand as of around 9:30 a.m.

