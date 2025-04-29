DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jennifer McCabe, a key witness in the Karen Read retrial, took the stand Tuesday afternoon after a digital forensics expert was cross-examined.

McCabe was one of the two women who was with Read the morning they discovered Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s body outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton, in January 2022.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

Jennifer McCabe, key witness in the case, takes the stand

McCabe told the jury Tuesday how she first became friends with O’Keefe and overtime, would later consider Read to be one of her friends. McCabe is also Brian Albert’s sister-in-law. Albert was the owner of the Fairview Road home.

They were part of a larger group drinking at the Waterfall Bar on the night of Jan. 28, 2022. McCabe said she went back to the home after the bar with a group of people, and it was her understanding that O’Keefe and Read would meet them there.

However, McCabe said the two never showed up that night. Although, McCabe believes that she did see Read’s SUV outside of the house at one point in the evening.

McCabe left the Fairview home around 1:30 a.m. and went home with her husband.

She described, then, the phone call she received from Read the next morning.

“When she got on the phone, I had told her, ‘Karen, I saw you guys outside of my sister’s house. And then she told me she didn’t remember being there, and then she started saying, ‘Could I have hit him? Did I hit him?’ And then she was just all over the place, like screaming my name, screaming so many different things,” McCabe said.

McCabe, Read, and another friend Kerry Roberts, who previously testified in the retrial, all went over to the Albert home with Roberts driving to check. Read was sitting in the back of the car.

McCabe testified that the weather was terrible at the time.

McCabe has been questioned about her Google search “hos long to die in cold” the morning O’Keefe was found dead. Digital forensics expert Ian Whiffin said Monday he analyzed the data on her phone using a system called Cellebrite.

“So, I was able to take test devices, recreate test data to find out exactly what this timestamp meant, and discovered that it was actually the timestamp that the tap within the browser was brought into focus and had no relevance to when the actual web query had been made,” Whiffin said.

McCabe will return to the stand Wednesday morning.

Digital forensics expert is cross-examined

Whiffin, who first took the witness stand Monday, was grilled by Read’s legal team on his findings from O’Keefe’s cell phone. Defense attorney Robert Alessi showed the location data from O’Keefe’s iPhone, which was left out of Whiffin’s presentation to the jury the day before.

While on the stand, Whiffin testified he did not believe O’Keefe ever went inside the home, at 34 Fairview Road, owned by Albert at the time. But, under Tuesday’s cross examination, Whiffin acknowledged that O’Keefe’s phone could have been somewhere else.

“The larger white circle covers a substantial amount of the house at 34 Fairview, correct?” Alessi asked.

“Correct,” Whiffin said.

“So, given your testimony on direct yesterday with [special prosecutor Hank] Brennan, the phone of John O’Keefe, according to this depiction, could be anywhere within the largest white circle, correct?” Alessi asked.

“Correct,” Whiffin replied.

On Monday, Whiffin also showed the jury a chart tracking O’Keefe’s phone battery temperature, saying it kept getting colder throughout the night.

But on Tuesday, Alessi asked questions about how he tested the phone’s temperature, pointing out differences in how fast the temperature dropped in an experiment versus the smaller rate of temperature decline for O’Keefe’s phone.

Whiffin also admitted he did not know the temperature in Canton the night O’Keefe died.

On Monday, after the jury left midday, Judge Beverly Cannone held an afternoon hearing over whether the defense can call two ARCCA crash reconstruction experts to testify. It turns out they were also paid by the defense, after the fact.

During an exchange that grew heated at times, Brennan suggested one of the men was an “advocate” for the defense — not an impartial witness.

Cannone ruled that the two ARCCA experts will be able to testify in the case.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)