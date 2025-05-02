DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jennifer McCabe returned to court Friday morning to resume her testimony in the Karen Read murder retrial.

McCabe was a close friend of Boston police officer John O’Keefe and was at the Canton home when his body was discovered in the snow in January 2022.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

McCabe began her testimony Tuesday, recounting the night O’Keefe died. She testified as paramedics were moving him to an ambulance, Read had a request.

“She started yelling and pulling on me to Google hypothermia, and Google how long it takes for somebody to die in the cold,” McCabe said.

McCabe said she tried multiple searches, but doesn’t recall what came up due to the frantic nature of the situation.

“We were already onto the next thing. Karen was already moving and screaming, about, you know, the next thing, to Kerry [Roberts], ‘Are they working on him, is he dead?’” McCabe said.

McCabe testified she is quite sure she made those searches at 34 Fairview Road and not hours earlier at her house. But, a data analysis report done on her phone, from the company Cellebrite, showed the search came in at 2:27 a.m.

After court, Read indicated McCabe is lying on the stand.

“I did not tell Jen to make a Google search. I certainly didn’t tell her to make the one at 2:27 either,” Read said.

A witness for the prosecution, Cellebrite expert Ian Whiffin, said that timestamp is when McCabe opened the search tab on her phone. He did a demonstration for the jury, showing the time does not change when subsequent searches are done on the same tab.

“The name ‘last viewed time’ clearly has implications that would make you believe that is the time that the page was last viewed. It’s a very simple test that I’ve just demonstrated to prove that’s not the case,” Whiffin said.

