DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jennifer McCabe was back in Norfolk Superior Court Wednesday, facing a second day of cross examination and a third day on the witness stand in the Karen Read murder trial.

McCabe first testified on Friday of last week. The defense started cross examining her on Tuesday.

After a series of tense exchanges on Tuesday, defense attorney Alan Jackson resumed his questioning of McCabe near 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

McCabe and her husband, Matthew, were at a party at the home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Fairview Road in Canton the night Boston police officer John O’Keefe died.

The next morning, Jennifer, along with Read and another woman named Kerry Roberts, found O’Keefe unresponsive in a snowbank outside the home.

Prosecutors claim Read, who was dating O’Keefe, ran him over with her SUV and left him for dead as she dropped him off at the party after a night of drinking.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Alberts’ house.

In its theory, the defense has claimed the McCabes were involved in a cover-up after O’Keefe’s death, which the McCabes have denied.

Kerry Roberts expected to testify after Jennifer McCabe

The defense on Monday grilled Jennifer about calls to O’Keefe, which the defense claims she deleted from her phone.

Jennifer pushed back on the defense’s claims and the calls appear on an extraction report for O’Keefe’s phone.

Among other topics, the defense also pressed Jennifer about alleged efforts to “get the story straight” in group texts with Matthew McCabe, Brian Albert and Nicole Albert. Nicole is Jennifer’s sister.

After Jennifer’s cross examination, the prosecution is expected to call Roberts as their next witness.

Jennifer McCabe faces more cross examination

Jackson on Tuesday told reporters he felt the day’s court proceedings went “Phenomenally well.”

After a sidebar Wednesday morning, Jackson was expected to ask Jennifer additional questions about her cell phone records, including the timing of a Google search about how long it would take for a person to die in the cold.

Jennifer remained on the stand as of around 9:30 a.m.

