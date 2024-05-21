DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After a Monday off of court, the parties in the Karen Read murder trial will return to Norfolk Superior Court Tuesday.

On Friday, Matthew McCabe finished his testimony and his wife, Jennifer, began her own. Jennifer is expected to return to the stand Tuesday.

The McCabes were at a party at the home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Fairview Road in Canton the night Boston police officer John O’Keefe died. The next morning, Jennifer was one of the women who, along with Read, found O’Keefe unresponsive in a snowbank outside the home.

Prosecutors claim Read, who was dating O’Keefe, killed her boyfriend by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at the party on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Alberts’ house.

In its theory, the defense has claimed the McCabes were involved in a cover-up after O’Keefe’s death, which the McCabes have denied.

Among other testimony Friday, both Matthew and Jennifer recalled the morning O’Keefe was found, including frantic phone calls with Read and a search for O’Keefe that ended back on Fairview Road.

