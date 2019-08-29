‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek back at work, taping new season after finishing chemo

FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. The “Jeopardy!” host says his response to advanced pancreatic cancer treatment is “kind of mind-boggling” and his doctors say the 78-year-old is in “near remission.” Trebek tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him “they hadn’t seen this kind of positive results in their memory.” Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(WHDH) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is back at work and already taping a new season of the iconic game show after finishing chemotherapy treatments.

In a new video shared on social media Thursday, the 79-year-old told fans that he is “one the mend” after being treated for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy,” he said. “Thankfully, that is now over. I’m on the mend.”

Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019

CNN reported the show has started production for season 36.

Trebek added that “Jeopardy!” has some “exciting things coming up” and that it’s “going to be a good year.”

He first announced his diagnosis in March, vowing to beat the disease, despite its low survival rate statistics.

In May, Trebek said his doctors informed him that his cancer was in “near remission.”

