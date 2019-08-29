‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek back at work, taping new season after finishing chemo

(WHDH) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is back at work and already taping a new season of the iconic game show after finishing chemotherapy treatments.
In a new video shared on social media Thursday, the 79-year-old told fans that he is “one the mend” after being treated for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy,” he said. “Thankfully, that is now over. I’m on the mend.”
CNN reported the show has started production for season 36.
Trebek added that “Jeopardy!” has some “exciting things coming up” and that it’s “going to be a good year.”
He first announced his diagnosis in March, vowing to beat the disease, despite its low survival rate statistics.
In May, Trebek said his doctors informed him that his cancer was in “near remission.”
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)