Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner brings a wealth of knowledge & experience in weather forecasting back home to New England. A native of the Berkshires, Jeremy has always been fascinated with the New England climate. Whether it was a raging nor’easter or a chilly sea breeze in April, Jeremy loved it all. So much so, that he attended Lyndon State college in Vermont where he received a B.S. degree in meteorology in 1993.

After brief stints in Minnesota & Maine, Jeremy settled in Charlotte, NC at WSOC-TV for a number of years. In 2005, while in Charlotte, Jeremy received the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society—the first TV meteorologist to receive this seal in the Charlotte television market. The CBM seal, as it’s known, is a newer, more rigorous certification. This is a distinct certification that he carries with him to 7NEWS.

When he’s not tracking cumulus clouds, Jeremy can be found hitting golfballs all over New England as well as learning to play guitar.

Jeremy and his wife have one child and live in the Boston area.

