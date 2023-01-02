(CNN) — Actor Jeremy Renner has so far required two surgeries to address injuries he sustained in a New Year’s Day snow plowing accident, a source close to the actor told CNN.

“His injuries are extensive” they said.

Renner was hospitalized in critical condition after being injured in Nevada, his publicist confirmed to CNN earlier on Monday.

“As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Sam Mast told CNN in a statement. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Officers responded to a “traumatic injury” in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which has previously said the Academy Award-nominated actor lived in the community.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the extent of Renner’s injuries or what may have caused the accident.

His family is expected to release a statement Monday evening, the source close to the actor added.

Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Renner via care flight to a local area hospital, the release stated.

Renner, who stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and has been featured in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films — including in the role of Hawkeye — was the only person involved in the accident, officials said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances.

Renner has featured multiple videos and photos on his verified social media accounts showing him in snowy conditions.

A photo from a year ago posted on his Instagram account shows a group of trees in an area with significant snow fall.

“How would you feel if your driveway looked like this??,” his caption reads. “I’m so happy Mother Nature dictates my day!”

In one video posted two weeks ago and featured in his Instagram holiday highlights reels, Renner appears to be driving a snow plow with the caption, “pave new paths, holiday adventures.”

Another from a week ago shows snow being plowed with the caption, “Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids.”

