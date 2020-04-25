Jerry Remy introduces ‘Singing Trooper’ performance at Malden assisted living center

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden assisted living home got a special serenade Friday, with an introduction from a Red Sox legend.

Sox announcer Jerry Remy introduced Singing Trooper Dan Clark before he put on a three-hour concert outside Malden’s Atria Maplewood Place.

“I know it’s gotta be very difficult for you because a lot of you can’t have visitors,” Remy told the residents in a video message. “It’s one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen in my life, I hope everybody’s safe and everybody’s healthy.”

Clark said the concert”I’m just trying to bring a little bit of fun, not just to me but everyone in there,” Clark said.

