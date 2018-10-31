Jerry Remy makes surprise appearance at Fenway, updates fans on cancer battle

BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime Boston Red Sox commentator Jerry Remy made a surprise appearance at a rally at Fenway Park ahead of the team’s World Series victory parade Wednesday morning and shared a positive update about his ongoing battle with cancer.

“I’m kicking cancer’s ass,” Remy told the crowd after emcee Tom Caron asked how he was feeling.

Remy, 65, was diagnosed with cancer again in August. He has battled the disease on five different occasions and was originally diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008.

Remy went on to call the 2018 World Series champions the “greatest team in Red Sox history” and that he knew since spring training that they were destined for greatness.

“This team had unity. It really had unity,” he said. “They loved each other. That comes from Alex Cora.”

Remy praised the team for playing the game “hard” and the “way its supposed to be played” all season long.

