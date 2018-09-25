Jerry Remy to return to Red Sox broadcast booth Wednesday night

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy waves as he is honored for his 30 years in the broadcast booth at Fenway Park, before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Boston. Remy was recently diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox commentator Jerry Remy says he will be returning to the NESN broadcast booth Wednesday night for the first time since he was diagnosed with cancer again in August.

Remy tweeted Tuesday that he had completed his final radiation session and said he would join the Red Sox-Orioles broadcast for an inning.

Final session of radiation today👍 Will be on NESN tomorrow night to join the guys for a inning. Looking forward to visiting Fenway. — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) September 25, 2018

“The Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time,” NESN said in a statement after the diagnosis.

The 65-year-old has battled cancer on five different occasions. He was originally diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008.

Remy has said in the past that baseball always kept him busy as he’s gone through treatments each time.

First pitch on Wednesday night is slated for 7:10 p.m.

