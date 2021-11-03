WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jerry Remy’s family has invited the public to honor the life of the former Boston Red Sox player and longtime broadcaster during visiting hours at a funeral home in Waltham on Thursday.

Any fan who wants to pay their respects to Remy can stop by the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home at 773 Moody Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A private gathering for family and close friends will take place on Friday evening.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Remy’s memory to the Mass General Cancer Center or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund.

Remy spent more than 40 years with the Red Sox organization as a player, coach, and broadcaster.

He passed away on Saturday at the age of 68 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

