FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Jersey Mike’s sub shop in Framingham let a young cancer survivor help out behind the counter Monday.

Mia Lee, 8, of Needham, learned how to make subs with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Mia loves to cook and was excited for the chance to prepare subs alongside the Jersey Mike’s team,” Make-A-Wish said in a statement.

Lee had her wish to swim with dolphins in Hawaii granted in 2023, at the end of her treatment for leukemia.

The new trainee will join the Jersey Mike’s team for the chain’s Day of Giving on Wednesday, when all sales at participating stores will be donated to Make-A-Wish.

