SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (WHDH) — Fans of “Jersey Shore” will be able to yell “Cabs are here!” from the same house the roommates stayed in about a decade ago.

MTV’s “Jersey Shore” house is available for rent on booking.com for $3,000 a night.

The home includes six beds that cast members Nicole (Snooki) Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni (JWoww) Farley, Paul (DJ Pauly D) DelVecchio, Mike (The Situation) Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Sammi Giancolo and Angelina Pivarnick once slept in.

The house looks like the cast never left, right down to the duck phone.

