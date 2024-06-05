BOSTON (WHDH) - A Jesuit priest and former teacher at Boston College High School has been indicted on a charge of child rape.

Kevin White, 62, of Weston, will be arraigned on June 27 on one count of rape and abuse of a child, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Wednesday.

White was a theology teacher at the school; he is charged with raping a student at the school between 2008 and 2009.

“All teachers, and all religious officials, are figures of authority and have a professional and moral obligation to always wield that authority properly and appropriately,” Hayden said in a statement. “Our office will provide this former student continual support as this case moves forward.”

The DA’s office said more information will be provided following White’s arraignment.

