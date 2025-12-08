DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Archdiocese called for the removal of a message included in a Dedham parish’s outdoor nativity display that church officials called “divisive political messaging”.

At Saint Susanna Parish, in the center of the Christmas scene of wise men, animals, and angels, a sign reads “ICE WAS HERE”. Pastor Steve Josoma said it was put up over a week ago in response to what he described as the poor treatment of immigrants in the community.

Many parishioners agree.

“Jesus spoke up during his time,” parishioner Jeannie Connerney said. “He spoke truth to power for the injustices he saw and that’s what Saint Susanna’s is doing.”

“People have to, sort of, put a line in the sand,” another parishioner concurred.

The display also includes a phone number to call if people spot immigration enforcement agents in the community.

The archdiocese said the display should be removed.

“The people of God have the right to expect that when they come to church they will encounter genuine opportunities for prayer and Catholic worship, not divisive political messaging,” officials said in a statement. “The church’s norms prohibit the use of sacred objects for any purpose other than the devotion of God’s people.”

Josoma said he believes the sign is in line with what Pope Leo XIV and the American Conference of Bishops preach on the subject.

In a video last month, the American Conference of Bishops released a video urging compassion for immigrants and expressing concern for the treatment of those being detained:

“We are disturbed when we see among out people a climate of fear and anxiety over questions of profiling and immigration enforcement.”

Connerney agreed that the archdiocese’s position on the matter appeared in conflict with that of higher level church officials:

“The pope has condemned ICE. The American bishops have condemned ICE. I don’t know why the Archdiocese is against them.”

