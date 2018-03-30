Jet Blue announced DOT has approved service between Boston and Havana, Cuba

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jet Blue has announced that the Department of Transportation has approved service between Boston and Havana, Cuba.

A start date for the service will be decided upon final approval from the DOT.

In a statement, Jet Blue said:

“We are thrilled with today’s tentative awards from the Department of Transportation. As Boston’s #1 airline – and as the first airline to operate commercial service between the U.S. and Cuba in more than 50 years – we are especially excited to finally connect Logan and Havana with the only nonstop service between New England and Cuba. We look forward to the DOT issuing its final decision and announcing the start date for JetBlue’s Boston-Havana route.”

JUST IN: JetBlue says the Department of Transportation has given them the green light for service between Boston and Havana, Cuba. A start date will be decided upon final approval from the DOT. @7News — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) March 30, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)