Jet Blue plane struck a bird shortly before landing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Jet Blue plane hit a bird shortly before landing Thursday evening, airport officials say.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. and the plane was able to taxi to the gate.

The flight was coming in from JFK in New York.

There’s no word on if the plane was damaged.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)