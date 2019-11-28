JetBlue plane struck bird shortly before landing at Logan International Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A JetBlue plane hit a bird shortly before landing at Logan International Airport Thursday evening, airport officials say.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. and the plane was able to taxi to the gate.

The flight was coming in from JFK International Airport in New York.

JetBlue officials say there was no damage to the plane and no one on the plane was injured.

The FAA is still investigating and inspecting the aircraft.

No additional information has been released.

