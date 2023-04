WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - JetBlue is adding nonstop flights to Orlando and Fort Myers, Florida from Worcester Regional Airport.

Local leaders were at the airport on Monday for the announcement.

Daily, year-round service to Orlando kicks off this summer. Service to Fort Myers starts next year.

