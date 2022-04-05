BOSTON (WHDH) - JetBlue’s CEO said severe weather in the South led to the airline canceling more than 150 flights at Logan Airport over the weekend.

JetBlue accounted for 15 percent of the thousands of cancelations and delays over the weekend. Speaking at Logan on Monday, CEO Robin Hayes apologized for the cancellations that left passengers fuming and said they were due to severe weather.

“I think what we try to do when that happens is recover as quickly as we can,” Hayes said. “Nearly 50 percent of JetBlue flights touch Florida … it’s going to take you a few days to reset.”



(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)