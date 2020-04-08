JetBlue consolidating operations at Boston’s Logan Airport, temporarily suspending service at T.F. Green Airport in Providence

BOSTON (WHDH) - JetBlue announced Wednesday that it will be consolidating its operations at five major travel hubs, including Boston’s Logan Airport, to reduce “excess flying” during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The airline says it will maintain a critical level of service across the airline’s network for those who “absolutely must fly.”

In addition to Logan, service is also being consolidated at airports in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Service at T.F. Green Airport in Providence has been temporarily suspended.

“We face new challenges every day and can’t hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crew members,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning at JetBlue.

The service change goes into effect on April 15 and will last through June 10.

JetBlue says it also plans to file an exemption request with the U.S. Department of Transportation to temporarily suspend flying at other airports where the airline typically operates only a handful of daily flights.

