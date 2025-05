BOSTON (WHDH) - JetBlue has debuted a new plane, sporting Dunkin’s pink and orange design at Logan Airport Monday morning.

The plane is named “Brewing Altitude.”

It’s debut is to celebrate the 20-year partnership between JetBlue and Dunkin’.

Passengers on board the first flight will get free donuts and some Dunkin’ merchandise.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)