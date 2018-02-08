BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of JetBlue employees will enter into their second day of a strike at Logan International Airport.

They will be picketing starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Workers started the strike Wedensday afternoon with the support of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, protesting the unfair treatment of workers.

Those picketing include baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, cabin cleaners and sky-caps.

