JetBlue now requiring passengers to wear face masks on board

(WHDH) — Starting May 4, JetBlue will begin requiring all passengers on board their flights to wear face masks.

Masks will be required throughout the journey including when checking in, boarding, and landing.

Small children who are not able to wear a mask are exempt from the rule.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, president, and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “This is the new flying etiquette.”

JetBlue is reminding passengers to maintain social distancing wherever possible.

